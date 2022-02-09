Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Model N (NYSE:MODN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

MODN opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Model N has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.17 million, a P/E ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99.

A number of research analysts have commented on MODN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $470,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $111,903.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,215 shares of company stock worth $806,837. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Model N stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

