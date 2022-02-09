Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Modine Manufacturing in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MOD. StockNews.com upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $554.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOD. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,327,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,022,000 after purchasing an additional 483,623 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 815,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 477,132 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,466,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,281,000 after purchasing an additional 341,759 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,033,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,372,000 after purchasing an additional 312,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,498,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

