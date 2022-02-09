Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Modine Manufacturing in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $554.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

