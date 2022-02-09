Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

MC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Moelis & Company from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company stock opened at $56.41 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.