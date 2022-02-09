Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.50 billion-$29.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.50 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $320.69.

Molina Healthcare stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $307.42. The stock had a trading volume of 350,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $202.65 and a 1-year high of $328.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $296.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.52.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Molina Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,596 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Molina Healthcare worth $37,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

