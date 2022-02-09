Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $68.02. 135,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,968,122. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.83. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $393,936.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $5,696,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.