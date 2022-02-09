Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Mondi (LON:MNDI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of MNDI stock opened at GBX 1,928.50 ($26.08) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,832.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,880.17. The company has a market cap of £9.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Mondi has a one year low of GBX 1,709 ($23.11) and a one year high of GBX 2,088 ($28.24).

In related news, insider Sue Clark acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,785 ($24.14) per share, for a total transaction of £71,400 ($96,551.72). Also, insider Mike Powell acquired 5,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,764 ($23.85) per share, with a total value of £99,242.64 ($134,202.35). In the last quarter, insiders bought 9,634 shares of company stock valued at $17,079,136.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

