Monero Classic Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000506 BTC on exchanges. Monero Classic has a market cap of $4.27 million and $23,134.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.45 or 0.00404743 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000114 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000248 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

