MONK (MONK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,680.00

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One MONK coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MONK has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar. MONK has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $3,680.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MONK alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006465 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000139 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00011592 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.