Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $405.60 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $301.51 and a one year high of $580.00. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 89.20, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $462.23 and a 200-day moving average of $485.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total value of $786,230.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total transaction of $3,471,603.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,746 shares of company stock worth $11,691,712 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.78.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

