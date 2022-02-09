Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.70 (LON:MTU)

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU) declared a dividend on Friday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:MTU opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.86) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 156.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 165.53. The company has a market cap of £230.15 million and a PE ratio of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.38. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 133.50 ($1.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 184 ($2.49).

In other Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust news, insider Catriona Hoare purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £2,363 ($3,195.40).

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap companies operating across diversified sectors.

