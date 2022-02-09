Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Moody’s by 421.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $338.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $370.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.57. The firm has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $272.60 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.27.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $527,996. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

