Morgan Stanley Buys 995,353 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,465,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 388,282 shares of company stock valued at $48,601,653. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.17. 320,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,609,117. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.64. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $89.81 and a 1-year high of $139.43. The firm has a market cap of $264.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

