Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,477,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,070 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,605 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 63.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,411,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,048,000 after purchasing an additional 546,949 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $67,826,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,002,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.82. The stock had a trading volume of 155,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,754,523. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $151.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

