Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684,394 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.8% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,689,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 40.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $365.09. 1,585,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,679,773. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $379.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

