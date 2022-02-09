Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Diageo (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($58.15) price target on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($62.88) price target on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($52.74) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($41.92) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,141.43 ($56.00).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,805 ($51.45) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £88.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.24. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.93) and a one year high of GBX 4,110 ($55.58). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,874.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,693.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,665 ($49.56) per share, with a total value of £916,250 ($1,239,012.85). In the last three months, insiders bought 25,424 shares of company stock valued at $93,277,806.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

