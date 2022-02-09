Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Pennon Group (LON:PNN)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Pennon Group (LON:PNN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,060 ($14.33) to GBX 1,300 ($17.58) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,175 ($15.89) to GBX 1,200 ($16.23) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,170.40 ($15.83).

PNN stock opened at GBX 1,049 ($14.19) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,139.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,194.72. The company has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -106.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Pennon Group has a 12 month low of GBX 569.47 ($7.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,335 ($18.05).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.70 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.33%.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

