Morgan Stanley Sells 1,760,110 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,661,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760,110 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.40% of Moderna worth $2,178,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Moderna by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,997,000 after buying an additional 112,251 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,563,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Moderna by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRNA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Argus decreased their price objective on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.87.

MRNA traded up $9.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,979,529. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.34 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total transaction of $2,111,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total value of $1,129,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 351,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,601,970. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

