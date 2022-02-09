Morgan Stanley Sells 5,898,127 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,367,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,898,127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 7.46% of Spotify Technology worth $3,012,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth about $6,185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,440,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.7% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.8% in the second quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 266,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,513,000 after acquiring an additional 49,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPOT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.46.

Shares of SPOT stock traded up $7.39 on Wednesday, hitting $173.31. The stock had a trading volume of 87,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,143. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $155.57 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.24.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

