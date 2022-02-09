Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.79

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.79 and traded as high as C$18.78. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at C$18.76, with a volume of 25,700 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRG.UN shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Morguard North American Residential REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.16. The company has a market cap of C$724.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.79.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

