MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.05

Shares of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.05 and last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 13524 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MS&AD Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.43.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

