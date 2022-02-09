MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,142,000 after buying an additional 54,907 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in MSCI by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,430,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,942,000 after acquiring an additional 49,213 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 0.8% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,921 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in MSCI by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MSCI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.67.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $546.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $570.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $610.50. The company has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 1.01. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $400.01 and a 12-month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 220.58% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.