Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) CEO Roger W. Jenkins Sells 50,000 Shares

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,659,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.76 and a beta of 2.72. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $35.31.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 455.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 160.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MUR shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

