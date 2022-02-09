Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) & Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) Financial Comparison

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) and Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy USA and Jiuzi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy USA 2.29% 50.07% 9.86% Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Murphy USA and Jiuzi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy USA 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jiuzi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Murphy USA presently has a consensus price target of $215.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.23%. Given Murphy USA’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Murphy USA is more favorable than Jiuzi.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Murphy USA and Jiuzi’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy USA $17.36 billion 0.27 $386.10 million $15.01 12.22 Jiuzi $7.98 million 4.20 N/A N/A N/A

Murphy USA has higher revenue and earnings than Jiuzi.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.3% of Murphy USA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Jiuzi shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Murphy USA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Murphy USA beats Jiuzi on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc. engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

About Jiuzi

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

