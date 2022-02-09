Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) PT Lowered to $24.00

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.29.

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.22. The company has a market capitalization of $727.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.27. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 18.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 787,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,649,000 after acquiring an additional 37,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

