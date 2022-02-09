National Bank Financial Weighs in on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.29 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.25. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$91.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$93.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$62.86 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$58.02 and a 52 week high of C$93.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$68.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70. The stock has a market cap of C$15.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.93.

In related news, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total value of C$437,912.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,516 shares in the company, valued at C$5,522,077.92. Also, Director James D. Nasso sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total transaction of C$291,919.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$711,120.60. Insiders have sold a total of 17,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,745 over the last 90 days.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.17%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.