National Bank Financial Weighs in on Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HBM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.98.

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $7.71 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 960,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 6.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 166,055 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

