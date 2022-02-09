National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lowered its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 77.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 168,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 569,170 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in National Instruments were worth $6,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the second quarter worth about $72,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 379.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 10.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NATI. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $399,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $106,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,178 shares of company stock worth $977,023. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments stock opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.89. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 62.08 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.70%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

