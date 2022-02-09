National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.44.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NSA shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,153,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,865,000 after buying an additional 145,540 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 113.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,331,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,101,000 after buying an additional 1,241,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,794,000 after buying an additional 487,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,824,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,254,000 after buying an additional 360,112 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NSA traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.36. 5,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,093. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $36.92 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.13 and a 200 day moving average of $60.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 70.32, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 204.55%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

