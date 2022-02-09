Natixis Increases Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Natixis increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 58.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,530 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 154,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 16.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $417,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,850. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $153.38 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.50 and a 12-month high of $159.21. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1,179.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.66 and a 200 day moving average of $138.91.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HLT shares. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.13.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

