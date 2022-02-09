Natixis Invests $4.93 Million in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Natixis acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,107,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTWO. BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.62.

TTWO stock opened at $172.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.19 and a 1 year high of $203.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.58.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

