Natixis Invests $5.38 Million in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Natixis purchased a new position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 195,268 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 38.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,356 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,028 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 26.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 88.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

DDD has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

NYSE:DDD opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average is $25.38.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $105,475.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,189 shares of company stock worth $636,769. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.