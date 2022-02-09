Natixis Invests $6.46 Million in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 45,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Crocs by 1,586.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,407,000 after acquiring an additional 285,854 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 54.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Crocs by 16.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,980,000 after acquiring an additional 137,207 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its holdings in Crocs by 45.0% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 174,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,281,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 19.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 356,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,526,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CROX. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.78.

Crocs stock opened at $103.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $70.34 and a one year high of $183.88.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

