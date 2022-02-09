Natixis Sells 124,700 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Natixis lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,700 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in McKesson were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,701,000 after buying an additional 3,427,543 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,886,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,064,375,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 16,720.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 386,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,984,000 after buying an additional 384,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,401.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,333,000 after buying an additional 347,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,293 shares of company stock worth $5,845,228. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $277.03 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $169.34 and a one year high of $278.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.05 and its 200 day moving average is $220.57. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

