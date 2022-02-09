Natixis Sells 174 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Natixis cut its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,940 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $3,709,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,690,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 31,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $314.86 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.63 and a 52-week high of $371.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $318.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.69% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total transaction of $808,070.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,471. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.82.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.