Natixis Takes $6.69 Million Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Natixis bought a new stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 136,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,686,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 7.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 4.5% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 8.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 10.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Brinker International alerts:

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $503,828.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.61. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average of $44.17.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.