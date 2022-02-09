Navcoin (NAV) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $233,539.00

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $13.13 million and approximately $233,539.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002666 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002840 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00013839 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008943 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,804,540 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.