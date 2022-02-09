Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Up to $9.83

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.83, but opened at $10.50. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 3,704 shares changing hands.

NVTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Corp will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $169,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $25,515,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $1,276,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $3,257,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

