NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 41.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,383 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,379 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 175.7% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 22.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 12.1% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 55,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.65. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.17.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $44,996.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $417,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

