NCC Group (LON:NCC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $179.00

Shares of NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 179 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 184.05 ($2.49), with a volume of 27314 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185.60 ($2.51).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on NCC Group from GBX 335 ($4.53) to GBX 280 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.19) target price on shares of NCC Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 363 ($4.91) target price on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 363 ($4.91) target price on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, raised NCC Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 340 ($4.60) to GBX 310 ($4.19) in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NCC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 327.67 ($4.43).

Get NCC Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 222.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 262.71. The company has a market cap of £597.25 million and a P/E ratio of 54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. NCC Group’s payout ratio is 1.33%.

In related news, insider Julie Chakraverty acquired 9,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £18,475.60 ($24,983.91). Also, insider Adam Palser acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($73,022.31).

About NCC Group (LON:NCC)

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.