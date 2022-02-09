Network International’s (NETW) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Network International (LON:NETW)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NETW. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.95) price objective on shares of Network International in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.36) price objective on shares of Network International in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 492 ($6.65).

Shares of NETW opened at GBX 252.90 ($3.42) on Wednesday. Network International has a twelve month low of GBX 234.40 ($3.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 459.90 ($6.22). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 274.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 322.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 84.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.92.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

