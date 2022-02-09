Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 726,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 593,121 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $91,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SRE stock opened at $137.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.32. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $144.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.57.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

