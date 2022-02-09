Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,978,695 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $86,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun stock opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 2.05. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $84.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $104,297.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $26,470.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,977 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.58.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

