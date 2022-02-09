Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $73.04 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,019 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $73,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,400,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,343,000 after purchasing an additional 227,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,531,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,773,000 after purchasing an additional 33,949 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 22.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,046,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,806 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,033 shares of company stock worth $5,133,297 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.93.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $67.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $51.29 and a 52 week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

