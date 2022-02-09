Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $88.64 Million Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,013,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,386,292 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $88,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Flex by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP now owns 570,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after buying an additional 90,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 290,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 229,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $20.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.

