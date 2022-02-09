Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 54,085 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,833,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,085 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $83,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in onsemi by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in onsemi by 133.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in onsemi in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in onsemi in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in onsemi by 1,085.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get onsemi alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ON. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,057,029. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. onsemi has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that onsemi will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.