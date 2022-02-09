Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,359,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,155 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $70,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAGS. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 17.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PAGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.92.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.76.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $531.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.21 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.