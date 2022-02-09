New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.750-$-0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $784 million-$786 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $781.49 million.New Relic also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.19)-$(0.22) EPS.

NEWR stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.18. 1,629,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. New Relic has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Relic will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Relic from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.56.

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $300,045.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $120,186.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,458 shares of company stock valued at $7,871,212 in the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Relic stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,245 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

