New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS.

NYSE NEWR traded up $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 0.87. New Relic has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $129.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.12.

Get New Relic alerts:

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $120,186.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total transaction of $332,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,458 shares of company stock valued at $7,871,212. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Relic stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,227 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of New Relic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.56.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.