New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The business had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded up $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.18. 1,629,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.12. New Relic has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $3,174,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,501 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $299,069.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,458 shares of company stock worth $7,871,212. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Relic stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,227 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEWR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of New Relic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Relic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.56.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

