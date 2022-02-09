New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The business had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded up $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.18. 1,629,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.12. New Relic has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.
In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $3,174,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,501 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $299,069.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,458 shares of company stock worth $7,871,212. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on NEWR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of New Relic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Relic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.56.
New Relic Company Profile
New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.
